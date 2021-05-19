Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

DXCM opened at $330.11 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 136.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.63 and its 200 day moving average is $365.81.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,852 shares of company stock worth $14,011,865. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

