Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 541,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,483 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 90,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

STAG opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.80%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.