ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $66.00 at Argus

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Argus from $50.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

NYSE:COP opened at $57.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

