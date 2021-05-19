Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Lessened by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

ED opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

