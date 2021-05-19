ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $151.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.08. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFRX. Chardan Capital upped their price target on ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, WBB Securities began coverage on ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContraFect has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

