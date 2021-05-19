Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $18.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on VLRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

VLRS stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.59. 514,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,488. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.66.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

