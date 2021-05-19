Copperwynd Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

GOOGL opened at $2,262.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,263.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,972.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

