Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen cut Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE CNR opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,135,475 shares of company stock worth $13,704,333 in the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

