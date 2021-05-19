Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Increased to $7.60 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.60 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

COTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Coty by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

