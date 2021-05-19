Coty (NYSE:COTY) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $8.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.25. Coty has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Coty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coty by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Coty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 409,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 18.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 2.6% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 96,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

