Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.25 ($76.76).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €56.34 ($66.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61. Covestro has a 1 year low of €29.40 ($34.59) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

