Cranswick (LON:CWK) Given New GBX 4,300 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWK. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,981.67 ($52.02).

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 4,000 ($52.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,713.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,549.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 25.22. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.30 ($0.67) per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total value of £30,396 ($39,712.57). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,061 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73), for a total transaction of £37,135 ($48,517.12). Insiders have sold 2,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,300 over the last ninety days.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

