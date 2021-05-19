Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Declares Dividend of GBX 51.30

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.30 ($0.67) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CWK stock opened at GBX 3,950 ($51.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22. Cranswick has a 12-month low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,713.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,549.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99.

CWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,981.67 ($52.02).

In other Cranswick news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total value of £30,396 ($39,712.57). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73), for a total value of £37,135 ($48,517.12). Insiders have sold 2,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,300 in the last 90 days.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

