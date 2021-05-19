Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Given New $35.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crawford United from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS CRAWA opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Crawford United has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $94.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.58. Crawford United had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crawford United will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

