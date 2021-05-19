Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to report $456.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $454.50 million and the highest is $458.64 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $406.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $428.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.78. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

