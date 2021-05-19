Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRARY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $8.16.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

