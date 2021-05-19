Credit Suisse Group Increases Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $22.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OXY. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.26.

NYSE OXY opened at $25.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

