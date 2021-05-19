Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MPC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

MPC stock opened at $60.33 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

