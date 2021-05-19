Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $208 million-$208 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.67 million.

NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $35.47. 24,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,664. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities upgraded Criteo from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.79.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,683 shares of company stock worth $2,196,633. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

