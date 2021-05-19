Critical Analysis: Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) & Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cantaloupe and Affirm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantaloupe 0 0 3 0 3.00 Affirm 0 4 5 0 2.56

Cantaloupe currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.34%. Affirm has a consensus target price of $83.10, suggesting a potential upside of 60.92%. Given Affirm’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Affirm is more favorable than Cantaloupe.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cantaloupe and Affirm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cantaloupe $163.20 million 4.96 -$40.60 million ($0.39) -29.18 Affirm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Affirm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cantaloupe.

Profitability

This table compares Cantaloupe and Affirm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantaloupe -22.78% -22.76% -12.63% Affirm N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Cantaloupe shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cantaloupe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Affirm beats Cantaloupe on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc., a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory. Its customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements, and others. The company was formerly known as USA Technologies, Inc. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Castles Technology. Cantaloupe Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

