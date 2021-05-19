Critical Analysis: OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) vs. Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) and Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) are both technology services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OneSoft Solutions and Cantaloupe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSoft Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Cantaloupe 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cantaloupe has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.34%. Given Cantaloupe’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cantaloupe is more favorable than OneSoft Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of Cantaloupe shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cantaloupe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneSoft Solutions and Cantaloupe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSoft Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cantaloupe $163.20 million 4.96 -$40.60 million ($0.39) -29.18

OneSoft Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cantaloupe.

Profitability

This table compares OneSoft Solutions and Cantaloupe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSoft Solutions N/A N/A N/A Cantaloupe -22.78% -22.76% -12.63%

Summary

Cantaloupe beats OneSoft Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures. The company was formerly known as Serenic Corporation and changed its name to OneSoft Solutions Inc. in July 2014. OneSoft Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc., a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory. Its customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements, and others. The company was formerly known as USA Technologies, Inc. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Castles Technology. Cantaloupe Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

