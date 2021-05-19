Critical Survey: Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) & GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Pulmonx alerts:

96.9% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pulmonx and GenMark Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $32.60 million 44.35 -$20.70 million N/A N/A GenMark Diagnostics $88.02 million 19.96 -$47.35 million ($0.82) -29.32

Pulmonx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GenMark Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmonx and GenMark Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx N/A N/A N/A GenMark Diagnostics -16.95% -39.36% -13.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pulmonx and GenMark Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 3 5 0 2.63 GenMark Diagnostics 0 5 0 0 2.00

Pulmonx presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.40%. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $22.01, suggesting a potential downside of 8.43%. Given Pulmonx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than GenMark Diagnostics.

Summary

Pulmonx beats GenMark Diagnostics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, engages in the developing and commercializing molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company also offers Blood Culture Identification Gram-Positive and Negative panel, Blood Culture Identification Fungal Pathogen panel, and ePlex Gastrointestinal Pathogen Panel. In addition, it provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. Further, the company offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, thrombophilia risk test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test and eSensor SARS-CoV-2 Test. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.