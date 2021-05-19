CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market cap of $503,769.85 and approximately $11.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can now be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00092042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00385695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00232560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005064 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00047934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.76 or 0.01338057 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

