CryptoBonusMiles Hits Market Cap of $2.43 Million (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $123,951.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00097914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $600.61 or 0.01461477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00118380 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00063023 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CBM is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

