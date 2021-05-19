CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.020-3.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $922 million-$954 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.15 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Sidoti cut shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of CSGS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.94.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $236.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $174,064.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $149,666.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 131,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,987.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,332 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

