CSU Producer Resources Inc. Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CSU Producer Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 4.8% of CSU Producer Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CSU Producer Resources Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.75. 120,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,487,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

