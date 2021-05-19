Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 6,545 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1,170.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $120.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.98. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $132.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

