Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 163.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

NYSE GM opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

