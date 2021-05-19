Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 190.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.45 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

