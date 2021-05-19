Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after acquiring an additional 272,863 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,123 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $76.29 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average of $95.80.

