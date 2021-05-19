Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 12,164 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 134.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Kroger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Kroger by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,894,000 after purchasing an additional 527,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $226,065,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

NYSE:KR opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.