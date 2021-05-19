CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) PT Lowered to $18.00

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

