CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.390-0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $484 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.45 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.110-0.060 EPS.
Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.88. 3,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,202. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,712.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.35 and its 200-day moving average is $138.12. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $92.61 and a 52 week high of $169.70.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
