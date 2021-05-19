CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.390-0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $484 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.45 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.110-0.060 EPS.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.88. 3,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,202. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,712.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.35 and its 200-day moving average is $138.12. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $92.61 and a 52 week high of $169.70.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.67.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.