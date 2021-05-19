CyberMiles (CMT) Price Reaches $0.0283 on Top Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $22.61 million and approximately $91.62 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00066306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.28 or 0.00520029 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,697.66 or 0.98995332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00039029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008185 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00147316 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011094 BTC.

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

