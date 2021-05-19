DA Davidson Trims Unity Software (NYSE:U) Target Price to $150.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on U. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

U stock opened at $89.59 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.92.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $3,366,299.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,944,001.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 521,914 shares of company stock worth $54,089,913 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

