DAD (DAD) Trading 37.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $67.98 million and $1.84 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00082753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.33 or 0.01260054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.29 or 0.09841650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00055763 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,139,546 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

