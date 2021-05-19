Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €114.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.43% from the stock’s current price.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €83.75 ($98.53).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €74.79 ($87.99) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. Daimler has a 1-year low of €28.61 ($33.66) and a 1-year high of €77.99 ($91.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

