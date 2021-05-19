Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,348 Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Separately, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at $263,000.

NYSE OLO opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.93.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLO. William Blair began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

