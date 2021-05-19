Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 630,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,558,000 after purchasing an additional 92,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,860,000 after purchasing an additional 168,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,544,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,306 shares of company stock valued at $27,057,684. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

EMN opened at $127.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.87 and a 200 day moving average of $107.00. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $61.88 and a 52-week high of $130.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

