Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

