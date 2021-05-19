Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $859,000 Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Gartner by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,654 shares of company stock worth $22,111,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $225.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.76, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.26 and its 200 day moving average is $174.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.36 and a 12 month high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

