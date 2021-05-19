Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 101.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 26,573 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,589,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 594,826 shares of company stock valued at $77,163,612. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO opened at $142.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.93, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $149.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.