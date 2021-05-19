Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after buying an additional 1,165,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cognex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,068,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $968,944,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,685,000 after buying an additional 207,492 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,461,000 after purchasing an additional 639,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $153,924,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

