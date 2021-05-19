Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,321 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 594 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.0% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Keystone Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 254.2% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP opened at $1,133.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 721.89, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,146.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,146.71. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $685.00 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

