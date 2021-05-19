Daniel R. Groves Sells 17,211 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a market cap of $731.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.13.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

KOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Koppers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Koppers by 383.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

