Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Issues Earnings Results

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

NYSE DQ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.08. 8,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,816. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

