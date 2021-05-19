Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%.

DQ traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,816. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DQ shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

