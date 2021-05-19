DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the highest is $2.18. DaVita posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $9.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

DaVita stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.26. 6,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,111. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita has a one year low of $75.30 and a one year high of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,571 shares of company stock worth $4,451,585. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 105,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 919.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 67,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 75,898 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 7.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 257,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,751,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DaVita by 36.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,186,000 after buying an additional 170,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in DaVita by 7.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.