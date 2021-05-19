DB Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 2,965 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,951,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $58.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.73.

