DB Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 350.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,181,000 after purchasing an additional 80,806 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 162,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $113.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average of $122.08. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $61.10 and a 52 week high of $141.00.

